FartGoatPenguButthole6900ai16z (SOLANA) Information The ticker $SOLANA represents a meme token embodying the current meta on the Solana blockchain. It combines elements from popular meme tokens like Fart, Goat, and Butthole, all humorously attributed to being "created by" AI. This token serves as both a parody and a satirical commentary on the proliferation of meme and AI-driven coins in the Solana ecosystem, encapsulating the absurdity and humor of the space. Official Website: https://fgpb6900ai16z.com/ Buy SOLANA Now!

FartGoatPenguButthole6900ai16z (SOLANA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for FartGoatPenguButthole6900ai16z (SOLANA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 17.99K $ 17.99K $ 17.99K Total Supply: $ 998.74M $ 998.74M $ 998.74M Circulating Supply: $ 998.74M $ 998.74M $ 998.74M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 17.99K $ 17.99K $ 17.99K All-Time High: $ 0.00312922 $ 0.00312922 $ 0.00312922 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about FartGoatPenguButthole6900ai16z (SOLANA) price

FartGoatPenguButthole6900ai16z (SOLANA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FartGoatPenguButthole6900ai16z (SOLANA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SOLANA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SOLANA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SOLANA's tokenomics, explore SOLANA token's live price!

