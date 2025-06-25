FARTGOAT Price (FARTGOAT)
The live price of FARTGOAT (FARTGOAT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 23.11K USD. FARTGOAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FARTGOAT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- FARTGOAT price change within the day is -36.67%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.14M USD
During today, the price change of FARTGOAT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FARTGOAT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FARTGOAT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FARTGOAT to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-36.67%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of FARTGOAT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.58%
-36.67%
-69.06%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FARTGOAT emerges from the lore of fartcoin, originally launched five months ago but abandoned and forgotten. A dedicated community rediscovered and revived it, driving the token to an all-time high. By fusing the irreverent flatulence humor of fartcoin with the unrivaled prestige of GOAT—two powerful narratives each commanding over \$100 million market caps—FARTGOAT stands alone as a uniquely potent and hilarious memecoin ready to conquer markets and timelines alike.
