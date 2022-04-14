FARTGIRL (FARTGIRL) Information

FARTGIRL is the dynamic sidekick to FARTBOY, a meme token that has captured the attention of the crypto community with its unique blend of humor, trust, and a vibrant community spirit. FARTGIRL is not your typical superhero; she's a vigilante with a quirky and memorable power - her ability to wield the FART as a weapon against any adversary. Her special skill allows her to confuse, disarm, or even launch villains into retreat with a well-timed gas attack. In the world of cryptocurrencies, where seriousness often reigns, FARTGIRL brings laughter and light-heartedness, rallying a community around the joy of memes and the power of collective spirit.