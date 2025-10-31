FARTFUL (FARTFUL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.205794$ 0.205794 $ 0.205794 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.63% Price Change (1D) -6.01% Price Change (7D) +70.13% Price Change (7D) +70.13%

FARTFUL (FARTFUL) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, FARTFUL traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. FARTFUL's all-time high price is $ 0.205794, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, FARTFUL has changed by +0.63% over the past hour, -6.01% over 24 hours, and +70.13% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

FARTFUL (FARTFUL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 160.57K$ 160.57K $ 160.57K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 160.57K$ 160.57K $ 160.57K Circulation Supply 999.98M 999.98M 999.98M Total Supply 999,976,713.483627 999,976,713.483627 999,976,713.483627

The current Market Cap of FARTFUL is $ 160.57K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FARTFUL is 999.98M, with a total supply of 999976713.483627. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 160.57K.