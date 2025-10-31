What is FartcoinCRO (PFFT)

Fartcoin CRO ($PFFT) – 🚀💨 Sir Tootsalot's Legendary Gas-Powered Meme Token on Cronos! Step into the vault of stench and prepare for lift-off: Fartcoin is here to unleash the mightiest Whoopsie! the blockchain has ever smelled. Led by our noble (and notoriously noxious) mascot Sir Tootsalot 👑💨, $PFFT farts its way through Cronos, powered by the unstoppable #Crofam and fueled by pure meme chaos. Why Fartcoin CRO Reigns Supreme 🌐 Stealth to Stardom: From a hush-hush domain grab and a fartastic new website to an impending Wolfstreet debut, we're turning silent beginnings into a deafening roar. 🃏 NFT Stinkers: Mint your very own sound-powered FartCard in our NFT drop, each one a randomly generated stinker ready for battle in the Fart Card Battle Game. 🎮 GameFi Guffaws: Dive into the Whoopsie! Gamble and laugh through every rip-roaring turn. Use $PFFT to unlock secret stances. 🏆 Leaderboards & Loot: Climb the ranks in our Gas Wars, the stinkiest champions snag real-world prizes, eternal bragging rights, and front-row seats to Season 2: Bubble Trouble. 🤝 Meme-tastic Community: Join forces with meme influencers, Degen streamers, and the wildest #Crofam crew. Collabs, contests, airdrops and chaos await plus teasers that'll leave you clutching your whoopee cushion. Get ready to light the fuse: Fartcoin CRO ($PFFT) is more than a token, it's a full-blown gas revolution. Because when the stink rises… so do we. 💩✨ Use $PFFT in our Whoopsie game! Battle in our card game and keep your gas tank topped for endless fun.

FartcoinCRO (PFFT) Resource Official Website

FartcoinCRO Price Prediction (USD)

How much will FartcoinCRO (PFFT) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your FartcoinCRO (PFFT) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for FartcoinCRO.

Check the FartcoinCRO price prediction now!

PFFT to Local Currencies

FartcoinCRO (PFFT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of FartcoinCRO (PFFT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PFFT token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FartcoinCRO (PFFT) How much is FartcoinCRO (PFFT) worth today? The live PFFT price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current PFFT to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of PFFT to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of FartcoinCRO? The market cap for PFFT is $ 12.75K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of PFFT? The circulating supply of PFFT is 818.87M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PFFT? PFFT achieved an ATH price of 0 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PFFT? PFFT saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of PFFT? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PFFT is -- USD . Will PFFT go higher this year? PFFT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out PFFT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

FartcoinCRO (PFFT) Important Industry Updates