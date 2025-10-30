FartCoin (FART) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00539311 $ 0.00539311 $ 0.00539311 24H Low $ 0.00566145 $ 0.00566145 $ 0.00566145 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00539311$ 0.00539311 $ 0.00539311 24H High $ 0.00566145$ 0.00566145 $ 0.00566145 All Time High $ 0.0192503$ 0.0192503 $ 0.0192503 Lowest Price $ 0.00059201$ 0.00059201 $ 0.00059201 Price Change (1H) -0.04% Price Change (1D) -4.12% Price Change (7D) -13.01% Price Change (7D) -13.01%

FartCoin (FART) real-time price is $0.00540932. Over the past 24 hours, FART traded between a low of $ 0.00539311 and a high of $ 0.00566145, showing active market volatility. FART's all-time high price is $ 0.0192503, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00059201.

In terms of short-term performance, FART has changed by -0.04% over the past hour, -4.12% over 24 hours, and -13.01% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

FartCoin (FART) Market Information

Market Cap $ 375.38K$ 375.38K $ 375.38K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 375.38K$ 375.38K $ 375.38K Circulation Supply 69.42M 69.42M 69.42M Total Supply 69,420,000.0 69,420,000.0 69,420,000.0

The current Market Cap of FartCoin is $ 375.38K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FART is 69.42M, with a total supply of 69420000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 375.38K.