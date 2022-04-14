Fartboy ($FARTBOY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Fartboy ($FARTBOY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Fartboy ($FARTBOY) Information Fartboy is a playful and community-focused cryptocurrency inspired by the comic book character. It is a token on the Solana network. Official Website: https://www.fartboysol.com Buy $FARTBOY Now!

Fartboy ($FARTBOY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Fartboy ($FARTBOY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 22.89M $ 22.89M $ 22.89M Total Supply: $ 999.39M $ 999.39M $ 999.39M Circulating Supply: $ 999.39M $ 999.39M $ 999.39M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 22.89M $ 22.89M $ 22.89M All-Time High: $ 0.194444 $ 0.194444 $ 0.194444 All-Time Low: $ 0.01095768 $ 0.01095768 $ 0.01095768 Current Price: $ 0.022957 $ 0.022957 $ 0.022957 Learn more about Fartboy ($FARTBOY) price

Fartboy ($FARTBOY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Fartboy ($FARTBOY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $FARTBOY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $FARTBOY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $FARTBOY's tokenomics, explore $FARTBOY token's live price!

$FARTBOY Price Prediction Want to know where $FARTBOY might be heading? Our $FARTBOY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See $FARTBOY token's Price Prediction now!

