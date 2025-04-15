Fartboy Price ($FARTBOY)
The live price of Fartboy ($FARTBOY) today is 0.03833663 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 38.32M USD. $FARTBOY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fartboy Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Fartboy price change within the day is +1.63%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.44M USD
During today, the price change of Fartboy to USD was $ +0.00061637.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fartboy to USD was $ -0.0058765491.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fartboy to USD was $ -0.0289233503.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fartboy to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00061637
|+1.63%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0058765491
|-15.32%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0289233503
|-75.44%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Fartboy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.08%
+1.63%
+22.66%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Fartboy is a playful and community-focused cryptocurrency inspired by the comic book character. It is a token on the Solana network.
|1 $FARTBOY to VND
₫982.98952983
|1 $FARTBOY to AUD
A$0.0605718754
|1 $FARTBOY to GBP
￡0.0287524725
|1 $FARTBOY to EUR
€0.0337362344
|1 $FARTBOY to USD
$0.03833663
|1 $FARTBOY to MYR
RM0.1690645383
|1 $FARTBOY to TRY
₺1.4583254052
|1 $FARTBOY to JPY
¥5.4852050204
|1 $FARTBOY to RUB
₽3.1535711838
|1 $FARTBOY to INR
₹3.2977169126
|1 $FARTBOY to IDR
Rp638.9435777558
|1 $FARTBOY to KRW
₩54.4552660835
|1 $FARTBOY to PHP
₱2.1863380089
|1 $FARTBOY to EGP
￡E.1.9547847637
|1 $FARTBOY to BRL
R$0.2242692855
|1 $FARTBOY to CAD
C$0.0529045494
|1 $FARTBOY to BDT
৳4.6575171787
|1 $FARTBOY to NGN
₦61.5352749119
|1 $FARTBOY to UAH
₴1.5825360864
|1 $FARTBOY to VES
Bs2.72190073
|1 $FARTBOY to PKR
Rs10.753424715
|1 $FARTBOY to KZT
₸19.8530072118
|1 $FARTBOY to THB
฿1.2877274017
|1 $FARTBOY to TWD
NT$1.2405733468
|1 $FARTBOY to AED
د.إ0.1406954321
|1 $FARTBOY to CHF
Fr0.0310526703
|1 $FARTBOY to HKD
HK$0.2971088825
|1 $FARTBOY to MAD
.د.م0.3549971938
|1 $FARTBOY to MXN
$0.7701828967