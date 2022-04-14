Fart Of The United States (FOTUS) Tokenomics
Fart Of The United States (FOTUS) Information
Fart Of The United States (FOTUS) is not just another token; it’s a movement designed to revolutionize the way we think about memes, humor, and the potential of decentralized finance. Built to bring a blast of laughter and epic energy to the ever-expanding crypto world, FOTUS is here to remind everyone that even in the serious business of blockchain technology, there’s always room for fun. With a community-first approach, a healthy dose of satire, and a commitment to shaking things up, FOTUS is set to make its mark in the digital world.
At its core, FOTUS is a decentralized meme token. This means it operates on blockchain technology, ensuring transparency, security, and accessibility for all its holders. But what truly sets it apart is its unique branding and playful spirit. The token embraces a lighthearted, comedic identity that resonates with people across the globe. In a space often dominated by technical jargon and intense market competition, FOTUS dares to be different by putting humor and community engagement at the forefront.
Fart Of The United States (FOTUS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Fart Of The United States (FOTUS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Fart Of The United States (FOTUS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Fart Of The United States (FOTUS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FOTUS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FOTUS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.