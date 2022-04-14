FARM2 (FARM2) Tokenomics
FARM2 Project Overview
Overview FARM2 is a blockchain-based decentralized agricultural value sharing platform created by Shaw (@shawmakesmagic), the founder of AI16Z, to connect farmers, consumers and investors through DeFi and cross-chain technology. The project uses AI and token incentive mechanisms to improve transparency in the agricultural supply chain, empower small farmers and promote sustainable agricultural development.
Core Functions
Decentralized Finance: Issue FARM2 tokens for payment, staking and governance; provide liquidity mining and low-collateralized loans.
Supply Chain Transparency: Blockchain records the entire process of agricultural products from planting to sales to ensure traceability.
AI Optimization: Use AI to predict yields, analyze markets, and help precision agriculture.
Community Governance: Allow coin holders to participate in decision-making through DAO.
Vision FARM2 is committed to increasing small farmers' income, promoting green agriculture, and building a global agricultural value network.
FARM2 (FARM2) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of FARM2 (FARM2) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FARM2 tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FARM2 tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
