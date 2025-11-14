Fun, Furry, Far Out... Farcats!!! The Farcats creator coin on Zora is an expansion and exploration of the original NFT collection of 1661 purple AI cats. Originally conceived as an unofficial mascot for the Farcaster protocol, Farcats continues to explore the pawsibilities of AI art and beyond. New artworks are paired with the $farcats token and are also collectible form the Farcats Zora Mewseum.