Fun, Furry, Far Out... Farcats!!!
The Farcats creator coin on Zora is an expansion and exploration of the original NFT collection of 1661 purple AI cats. Originally conceived as an unofficial mascot for the Farcaster protocol, Farcats continues to explore the pawsibilities of AI art and beyond. New artworks are paired with the $farcats token and are also collectible form the Farcats Zora Mewseum.
Farcats (FARCATS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Farcats (FARCATS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FARCATS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FARCATS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
