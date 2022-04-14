FaraLand (FARA) Information

Faraland are exquisitely digital collectibles created using blockchain technology. Each collectible is matchless, genuine and varies in rarity. Faraland Universe has a lot of different races like human, orc, angel, demon, dragonborn, elf and fairy which are waiting for the user to discover.

Last but not least, Faraland is also a multiplayer RPG NFT GAME that lets user engaging in the combat arena and profit from battles