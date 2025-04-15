FaraLand Price (FARA)
The live price of FaraLand (FARA) today is 0.00282989 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 120.57K USD. FARA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FaraLand Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- FaraLand price change within the day is -0.56%
- It has a circulating supply of 42.60M USD
Get real-time price updates of the FARA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FARA price information.
During today, the price change of FaraLand to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FaraLand to USD was $ -0.0000704393.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FaraLand to USD was $ -0.0006695041.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FaraLand to USD was $ -0.0020506456176923305.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.56%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000704393
|-2.48%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0006695041
|-23.65%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0020506456176923305
|-42.01%
Discover the latest price analysis of FaraLand: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.46%
-0.56%
+3.18%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Faraland are exquisitely digital collectibles created using blockchain technology. Each collectible is matchless, genuine and varies in rarity. Faraland Universe has a lot of different races like human, orc, angel, demon, dragonborn, elf and fairy which are waiting for the user to discover. Last but not least, Faraland is also a multiplayer RPG NFT GAME that lets user engaging in the combat arena and profit from battles
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FARA to VND
₫72.56120949
|1 FARA to AUD
A$0.0044146284
|1 FARA to GBP
￡0.0021224175
|1 FARA to EUR
€0.0024903032
|1 FARA to USD
$0.00282989
|1 FARA to MYR
RM0.012451516
|1 FARA to TRY
₺0.1076207167
|1 FARA to JPY
¥0.4048440634
|1 FARA to RUB
₽0.2327584525
|1 FARA to INR
₹0.2424649752
|1 FARA to IDR
Rp47.1648144674
|1 FARA to KRW
₩4.0254336283
|1 FARA to PHP
₱0.1608509476
|1 FARA to EGP
￡E.0.1442960911
|1 FARA to BRL
R$0.0165548565
|1 FARA to CAD
C$0.0039052482
|1 FARA to BDT
৳0.3438033361
|1 FARA to NGN
₦4.5423413357
|1 FARA to UAH
₴0.1168178592
|1 FARA to VES
Bs0.20092219
|1 FARA to PKR
Rs0.793784145
|1 FARA to KZT
₸1.4654868354
|1 FARA to THB
฿0.0947447172
|1 FARA to TWD
NT$0.0917450338
|1 FARA to AED
د.إ0.0103856963
|1 FARA to CHF
Fr0.0022922109
|1 FARA to HKD
HK$0.0219316475
|1 FARA to MAD
.د.م0.0262047814
|1 FARA to MXN
$0.0567958923