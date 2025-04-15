Fancy Games Price (FNC)
The live price of Fancy Games (FNC) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 13.74K USD. FNC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fancy Games Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Fancy Games price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 40.45M USD
During today, the price change of Fancy Games to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fancy Games to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fancy Games to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fancy Games to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-7.13%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-22.15%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Fancy Games: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FNC is the governance token for one of the earliest crypto gaming companies, Fancy Studios. Token holders will be able to shape and vote for the direction of the gaming company. Unlike traditional gaming companies where community feedback is not relevant. FNC holders will be able to stake their tokens to earn more FNC and in-game FNC for items and buffs, and even vote for governance proposals.
