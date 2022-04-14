FAML (FAML) Tokenomics
FAML (FAML) Information
Introducing the first AI-powered meme family on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC)! We're not just another meme coin; we're bringing cutting-edge artificial intelligence to the world of meme culture. Get ready for innovative, hilarious, and constantly evolving memes that will redefine the BSC meme landscape. Join the revolution and be part of the best meme family on BSC! This is the community token.
FAML (FAML) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of FAML (FAML) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FAML tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FAML tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
