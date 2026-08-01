FAME AI Price Today

The live FAME AI (FMC) price today is $ 0, with a 1.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current FMC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FMC.

FAME AI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 30,979, with a circulating supply of 5.20B FMC. During the last 24 hours, FMC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00442648, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FMC moved -- in the last hour and -26.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

FAME AI (FMC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 30.98K$ 30.98K $ 30.98K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 59.55K$ 59.55K $ 59.55K Circulation Supply 5.20B 5.20B 5.20B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of FAME AI is $ 30.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FMC is 5.20B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 59.55K.