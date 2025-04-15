Falcon USD Price (USDF)
The live price of Falcon USD (USDF) today is 0.999635 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 130.83M USD. USDF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Falcon USD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Falcon USD price change within the day is +0.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 130.87M USD
During today, the price change of Falcon USD to USD was $ +0.00065593.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Falcon USD to USD was $ -0.0002000269.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Falcon USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Falcon USD to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00065593
|+0.07%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002000269
|-0.02%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Falcon USD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
+0.07%
+0.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Falcon, the next-generation platform transforming synthetic dollars into sustainable yield opportunities. Our mission is clear: Your Crypto, Your Yields. Falcon aims to empower users and institutions to unlock the true yield potential of their digital assets. Falcon is built on the foundation of trust, transparency, and robust technology. Our team of experienced professionals brings expertise from blockchain, financial engineering, and quantitative analysis to ensure we deliver a protocol that balances reliability with performance. We are committed to enable users to make the most of their assets while adhering to the highest standards of accountability. Our mission extends beyond creating a protocol—it’s about fostering a system that prioritizes user returns and sustainable growth.
