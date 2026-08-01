What is the current trading price of Fake World Assets?

Fake World Assets (FWA) is currently priced at £0.0176445739546177200000 GBP, reflecting a price movement of -17.90% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Fake World Assets's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the NFT,Ethereum Ecosystem,NFTFi sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in FWA?

Investors have generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Fake World Assets's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #705 with a market capitalization of £17395401.06557228400000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about FWA?

With 985446010.8157661 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Fake World Assets's recent performance?

The price range between £0.0170748670293622800000 and £0.0267819672223897200000 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Fake World Assets stack up against similar assets?

Against other NFT,Ethereum Ecosystem,NFTFi tokens, FWA continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.