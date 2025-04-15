FairSpin Price (TFS)
The live price of FairSpin (TFS) today is 0.00485171 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. TFS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FairSpin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- FairSpin price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the TFS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TFS price information.
During today, the price change of FairSpin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FairSpin to USD was $ +0.0002601375.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FairSpin to USD was $ -0.0000041419.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FairSpin to USD was $ -0.000260231404277755.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0002601375
|+5.36%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000041419
|-0.08%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000260231404277755
|-5.09%
Discover the latest price analysis of FairSpin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-0.21%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
TFS is the play-to-earn token used in the blockchain iGaming platform fairspin.io. TFS token offers one of the highest Staking APR on the cryptocurrency market. Platform shared 3.5% of his Revenue for stakers.
