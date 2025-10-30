Faircaster (FAIR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -8.26% Price Change (1D) +21.39% Price Change (7D) +89.42% Price Change (7D) +89.42%

Faircaster (FAIR) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, FAIR traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. FAIR's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, FAIR has changed by -8.26% over the past hour, +21.39% over 24 hours, and +89.42% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Faircaster (FAIR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.17M$ 4.17M $ 4.17M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 9.48M$ 9.48M $ 9.48M Circulation Supply 44.02B 44.02B 44.02B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Faircaster is $ 4.17M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FAIR is 44.02B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.48M.