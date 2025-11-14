fair (FAIR) Tokenomics

fair (FAIR) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into fair (FAIR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-14 00:40:15 (UTC+8)
USD

fair (FAIR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for fair (FAIR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 90.14K
$ 90.14K$ 90.14K
Total Supply:
$ 999.94M
$ 999.94M$ 999.94M
Circulating Supply:
$ 206.84M
$ 206.84M$ 206.84M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 435.74K
$ 435.74K$ 435.74K
All-Time High:
$ 0.01471811
$ 0.01471811$ 0.01471811
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00043577
$ 0.00043577$ 0.00043577

fair (FAIR) Information

his isn’t just a token, it’s a monument to conviction. The entire bonding curve was bought in a single transaction, then locked in Streamflow for 25 years. No presale, no inflation, no roadmap — just one massive on-chain flex immortalized in the transaction history. The token is untouchable, immovable, and perfectly useless in the best possible way. It’s the ultimate meme about time, trust, and terminal illiquidity.

Official Website:
https://x.com/i/communities/1940184275912921121

fair (FAIR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of fair (FAIR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of FAIR tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many FAIR tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand FAIR's tokenomics, explore FAIR token's live price!

FAIR Price Prediction

Want to know where FAIR might be heading? Our FAIR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy