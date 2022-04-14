FACELESS (FACELESS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into FACELESS (FACELESS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

FACELESS (FACELESS) Information Faceless.so is an AI-powered platform designed to help creators build faceless content channels at scale. It allows users to automatically generate short-form videos from text sources like blogs, Reddit threads, or custom prompts. Users can enhance videos with auto-captions, face swaps, and more, then auto-post them to platforms like YouTube and TikTok. The $FACELESS token is integrated for seamless credit purchases, offering utility within the platform for content creation tasks. The goal is to simplify content creation without requiring users to appear on camera, making it accessible, fast, and scalable.

FACELESS (FACELESS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for FACELESS (FACELESS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 76.08K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 935.99M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 81.29K All-Time High: $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

FACELESS (FACELESS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FACELESS (FACELESS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FACELESS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FACELESS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

