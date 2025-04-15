Fabric Price (FAB)
The live price of Fabric (FAB) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 137.30 USD. FAB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fabric Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Fabric price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 134.86M USD
Get real-time price updates of the FAB to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FAB price information.
During today, the price change of Fabric to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fabric to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fabric to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fabric to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-6.96%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-25.95%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Fabric: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-1.68%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
In a nutshell, FABRIC is a synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Solana. All synthetic assets are collateralized by FAB tokens and other supported collateral tokens. These must be locked in a collateral pool to enable the issuance of synthetic assets, known as SPL Synthetics. Users directly interact with the FABRIC protocol, requiring no counterparties and avoiding common issues experienced on exchanges such as liquidity or slippage issues. Once minted, users can trade these SPL Synthetics on the Serum DEX.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FAB to VND
₫--
|1 FAB to AUD
A$--
|1 FAB to GBP
￡--
|1 FAB to EUR
€--
|1 FAB to USD
$--
|1 FAB to MYR
RM--
|1 FAB to TRY
₺--
|1 FAB to JPY
¥--
|1 FAB to RUB
₽--
|1 FAB to INR
₹--
|1 FAB to IDR
Rp--
|1 FAB to KRW
₩--
|1 FAB to PHP
₱--
|1 FAB to EGP
￡E.--
|1 FAB to BRL
R$--
|1 FAB to CAD
C$--
|1 FAB to BDT
৳--
|1 FAB to NGN
₦--
|1 FAB to UAH
₴--
|1 FAB to VES
Bs--
|1 FAB to PKR
Rs--
|1 FAB to KZT
₸--
|1 FAB to THB
฿--
|1 FAB to TWD
NT$--
|1 FAB to AED
د.إ--
|1 FAB to CHF
Fr--
|1 FAB to HKD
HK$--
|1 FAB to MAD
.د.م--
|1 FAB to MXN
$--