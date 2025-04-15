Fabled Adventure FAP Price (FAP)
The live price of Fabled Adventure FAP (FAP) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 166.01K USD. FAP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fabled Adventure FAP Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Fabled Adventure FAP price change within the day is +0.18%
- It has a circulating supply of 8.91B USD
During today, the price change of Fabled Adventure FAP to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fabled Adventure FAP to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fabled Adventure FAP to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fabled Adventure FAP to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.18%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+5.72%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-38.63%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Fabled Adventure FAP: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.18%
+25.94%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Fabled Adventure is an innovative gaming ecosystem bridging the worlds of blockchain and interactive entertainment. It comprises three interconnected experiences: Fabled Adventure – A fully on-chain MMORPG where players immerse themselves in an expansive fantasy world, driven by a dynamic, player-powered economy. Fabled Valley – A fully on-chain "Plot-to-Game" simulation that allows players to create, own, and trade in-game assets, blending creativity with strategic gameplay. Rug Raiders – A fun and competitive off-chain idle game that uses community-driven interactions to reward players for engagement and strategy.
