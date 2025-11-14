$EYED is a BEP-20 deflationary meme coin that positions itself as the “meme of memes.” The project is built around a simple yet powerful symbol: a large eye 👁️ that represents vision, irreverence, and constant observation of the crypto space. Unlike countless copy-paste meme tokens, $EYED embraces irony and trolling as its core identity. With no taxes, no fees, and no gimmicks, it is designed to be easily spread and recognized across all platforms, enabling fast viral adoption. The community is encouraged to use and replicate the $EYED meme anywhere — from X/Twitter profiles to stickers and digital content — creating organic exposure and fueling growth from a tiny market cap toward giga-cap potential.