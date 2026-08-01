Eyed Exchange Price Today

The live Eyed Exchange (EYED) price today is $ 0, with a 0.73% change over the past 24 hours. The current EYED to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per EYED.

Eyed Exchange currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 270,959, with a circulating supply of 888.81M EYED. During the last 24 hours, EYED traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00360947, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, EYED moved +0.23% in the last hour and -19.74% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.37K.

Eyed Exchange (EYED) Market Information

Market Cap $ 270.96K$ 270.96K $ 270.96K Volume (24H) $ 3.37K$ 3.37K $ 3.37K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 301.45K$ 301.45K $ 301.45K Circulation Supply 888.81M 888.81M 888.81M Total Supply 988,806,131.574015 988,806,131.574015 988,806,131.574015

The current Market Cap of Eyed Exchange is $ 270.96K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.37K. The circulating supply of EYED is 888.81M, with a total supply of 988806131.574015. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 301.45K.