Eyare (EYARE) Information $Eyare was a 2 year old western lowland gorilla at the Calgary Zoo, born on 20th April, 2022, to mother Dossi and father Jasiri. She unexpectedly passed away during a move within the gorilla enclosure on 12th November 2024 and we are fighting for her justice just like we did with HARAMBE. Now, with $Eyare laid to rest we are spreading her phenomenon across web3 and the entire space of the crypto currency world. Official Website: https://eyare.xyz Buy EYARE Now!

Eyare (EYARE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Eyare (EYARE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 11.07K $ 11.07K $ 11.07K Total Supply: $ 998.45M $ 998.45M $ 998.45M Circulating Supply: $ 998.45M $ 998.45M $ 998.45M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.07K $ 11.07K $ 11.07K All-Time High: $ 0.00252987 $ 0.00252987 $ 0.00252987 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000755 $ 0.00000755 $ 0.00000755 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Eyare (EYARE) price

Eyare (EYARE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Eyare (EYARE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EYARE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EYARE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EYARE's tokenomics, explore EYARE token's live price!

