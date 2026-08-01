Exxon Mobil xStock Price Today

The live Exxon Mobil xStock (XOMX) price today is $ 165.15, with a 2.87% change over the past 24 hours. The current XOMX to USD conversion rate is $ 165.15 per XOMX.

Exxon Mobil xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 793,068, with a circulating supply of 4.80K XOMX. During the last 24 hours, XOMX traded between $ 160.54 (low) and $ 165.54 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 306.42, while the all-time low was $ 111.1.

In short-term performance, XOMX moved +0.59% in the last hour and +3.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.22K.

Exxon Mobil xStock (XOMX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 793.07K$ 793.07K $ 793.07K Volume (24H) $ 7.22K$ 7.22K $ 7.22K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 117.02M$ 117.02M $ 117.02M Circulation Supply 4.80K 4.80K 4.80K Total Supply 708,567.5338784694 708,567.5338784694 708,567.5338784694

The current Market Cap of Exxon Mobil xStock is $ 793.07K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.22K. The circulating supply of XOMX is 4.80K, with a total supply of 708567.5338784694. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 117.02M.