Extreme Accelerationism (X/ACC) Information Extreme Accelerationism is a theoretical model of technological innovation at a rates of speed that would outpace the overgrowth of outdated paradigms and institutions. The purpose of this project is bring awareness to computer advancements, space exploration, and social models that could propel the global community out of the cyclical traps that burden the many. The main utility for this project is the ability to help educated holders and enthusiasts on the connection of blockchain technology as a focal element of a rapidly accelerating landscape of technology. Official Website: https://xacc.us/ Buy X/ACC Now!

Market Cap: $ 14.02K
Total Supply: $ 999.19M
Circulating Supply: $ 999.19M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 14.02K
All-Time High: $ 0
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

Extreme Accelerationism (X/ACC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Extreme Accelerationism (X/ACC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of X/ACC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many X/ACC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand X/ACC's tokenomics, explore X/ACC token's live price!

