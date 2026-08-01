Exotic Markets Price Today

The live Exotic Markets (EXO) price today is $ 0.086353, with a 1.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current EXO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.086353 per EXO.

Exotic Markets currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 78,580, with a circulating supply of 909.98K EXO. During the last 24 hours, EXO traded between $ 0.084713 (low) and $ 0.086307 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 10.78, while the all-time low was $ 0.077024.

In short-term performance, EXO moved +0.09% in the last hour and +0.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 37.03.

Exotic Markets (EXO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 78.58K$ 78.58K $ 78.58K Volume (24H) $ 37.03$ 37.03 $ 37.03 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 863.53K$ 863.53K $ 863.53K Circulation Supply 909.98K 909.98K 909.98K Total Supply 9,999,976.602852 9,999,976.602852 9,999,976.602852

The current Market Cap of Exotic Markets is $ 78.58K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 37.03. The circulating supply of EXO is 909.98K, with a total supply of 9999976.602852. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 863.53K.