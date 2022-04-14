Exodus AI (EXO) Tokenomics
Exodus AI (EXO) Information
AI-driven prediction markets powered by crowd wisdom & social media analytics. $EXO beta is now live - predict, earn, and earn points.
Exodus AI is a revolutionary platform that combines artificial intelligence, social media analytics, and crowd wisdom to predict near-future outcomes of real-world events with unprecedented accuracy.
Our advanced AI models process vast amounts of data from multiple sources, including social media trends, market indicators, and historical patterns, to generate highly accurate predictions about upcoming events.
What sets us apart is our unique approach to combining machine learning with collective human intelligence. By aggregating insights from our community of expert predictors and validating them through our AI systems, we achieve prediction accuracy rates that consistently outperform traditional forecasting methods.
Exodus AI (EXO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Exodus AI (EXO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Exodus AI (EXO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Exodus AI (EXO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of EXO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many EXO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.