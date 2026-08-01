EXOD Price Today

The live EXOD (EXOD) price today is $ 6.61, with a 14.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current EXOD to USD conversion rate is $ 6.61 per EXOD.

EXOD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 69,042,418, with a circulating supply of 10.45M EXOD. During the last 24 hours, EXOD traded between $ 6.61 (low) and $ 7.71 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 13.09, while the all-time low was $ 4.93.

In short-term performance, EXOD moved 0.00% in the last hour and +28.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

EXOD (EXOD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 69.04M$ 69.04M $ 69.04M Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 69.04M$ 69.04M $ 69.04M Circulation Supply 10.45M 10.45M 10.45M Total Supply 10,446,000.0 10,446,000.0 10,446,000.0

The current Market Cap of EXOD is $ 69.04M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of EXOD is 10.45M, with a total supply of 10446000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 69.04M.