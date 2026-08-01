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The live Exiom price today is 0.01664906 USD.XEQM market cap is 4,652,119 USD. Track real-time XEQM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Exiom price today is 0.01664906 USD.XEQM market cap is 4,652,119 USD. Track real-time XEQM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Exiom Price (XEQM)

Unlisted

1 XEQM to USD Live Price:

$0.01664906
$0.01664906$0.01664906
+0.12%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Exiom (XEQM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 01:23:41 (UTC+8)

Exiom Price Today

The live Exiom (XEQM) price today is $ 0.01664906, with a 11.41% change over the past 24 hours. The current XEQM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01664906 per XEQM.

Exiom currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 4,652,119, with a circulating supply of 279.42M XEQM. During the last 24 hours, XEQM traded between $ 0.01481741 (low) and $ 0.01664961 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04690991, while the all-time low was $ 0.00711336.

In short-term performance, XEQM moved +1.18% in the last hour and +2.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 215.45.

Exiom (XEQM) Market Information

$ 4.65M
$ 4.65M$ 4.65M

$ 215.45
$ 215.45$ 215.45

$ 4.65M
$ 4.65M$ 4.65M

279.42M
279.42M 279.42M

279,427,265.0
279,427,265.0 279,427,265.0

The current Market Cap of Exiom is $ 4.65M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 215.45. The circulating supply of XEQM is 279.42M, with a total supply of 279427265.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.65M.

Exiom Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01481741
$ 0.01481741$ 0.01481741
24H Low
$ 0.01664961
$ 0.01664961$ 0.01664961
24H High

$ 0.01481741
$ 0.01481741$ 0.01481741

$ 0.01664961
$ 0.01664961$ 0.01664961

$ 0.04690991
$ 0.04690991$ 0.04690991

$ 0.00711336
$ 0.00711336$ 0.00711336

+1.18%

+11.41%

+2.37%

+2.37%

Exiom (XEQM) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Exiom to USD was $ +0.0017046.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Exiom to USD was $ +0.0040262621.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Exiom to USD was $ -0.0011371191.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Exiom to USD was $ -0.00000000307811725.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0017046+11.41%
30 Days$ +0.0040262621+24.18%
60 Days$ -0.0011371191-6.82%
90 Days$ -0.00000000307811725-0.00%

Price Prediction for Exiom

Exiom (XEQM) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of XEQM in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Exiom (XEQM) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Exiom could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Exiom will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for XEQM price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Exiom Price Prediction.

What is Exiom (XEQM)

XEQM Labs is a privacy-preserving Proof-of-Stake network and developer platform. The network operates on a 60-second block time with a fixed circulating supply of 276,917,604 XEQM, established through a one-time migration from the legacy Equilibria (XEQ) chain. Network security is maintained by a set of service nodes that stake XEQM and earn block rewards for participating in consensus. The network uses no Proof-of-Work mining component. The protocol distributes 8.25 XEQM per block as service node rewards, generating approximately 11,880 XEQM in daily block emissions. A separate governance emission of approximately 17,857 XEQM per day funds protocol development, ecosystem programs, security audits, and a long-term reserve. The project commits to a fixed-supply discipline with no discretionary mints and no token burns. Service nodes require a full stake of 200,000 XEQM, with operators contributing a minimum of 100,000 XEQM and community contributors filling up to 10 additional slots at a 10,000 XEQM minimum per slot. Service nodes operate on continuous terms rather than fixed periods, with a 14-day unbonding window when operators choose to exit. The XEQM Labs developer platform exposes the network's privacy capabilities through an API. Developers stake XEQM to unlock tiered API access, applications consume XEQM as they make calls above tier allowances, and API node operators earn a share of platform fees for serving developer traffic. The roadmap includes a privacy oracle capability that allows smart contracts and external applications to consume authenticated private data feeds from standard HTTPS endpoints using zero-knowledge proofs, without exposing the underlying source data. XEQM is the access and usage token across the network and platform, with utility in service node staking, developer tier staking, API call consumption, and future oracle session fees.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Exiom

What is the current market price of Exiom?

Exiom is valued at £0.0122714373444165600000, moving 11.40% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.

How many unique holders does XEQM have?

There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of XEQM. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.

How active is Exiom on its native blockchain?

As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.

What is the total circulating supply of XEQM?

The circulating supply stands at 279424767.0, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.

What's the 24-hour volume for Exiom?

Exiom generated £-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.

How does XEQM perform relative to Infrastructure,Smart Contract Platform,Privacy Coins,Masternodes,Layer 1 (L1),Proof of Stake (PoS),Privacy competitors?

Compared to other assets in the Infrastructure,Smart Contract Platform,Privacy Coins,Masternodes,Layer 1 (L1),Proof of Stake (PoS),Privacy segment, XEQM's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Exiom

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 01:23:41 (UTC+8)

Exiom (XEQM) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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