Exiom Price Today

The live Exiom (XEQM) price today is $ 0.01664906, with a 11.41% change over the past 24 hours. The current XEQM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01664906 per XEQM.

Exiom currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 4,652,119, with a circulating supply of 279.42M XEQM. During the last 24 hours, XEQM traded between $ 0.01481741 (low) and $ 0.01664961 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04690991, while the all-time low was $ 0.00711336.

In short-term performance, XEQM moved +1.18% in the last hour and +2.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 215.45.

Exiom (XEQM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.65M$ 4.65M $ 4.65M Volume (24H) $ 215.45$ 215.45 $ 215.45 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.65M$ 4.65M $ 4.65M Circulation Supply 279.42M 279.42M 279.42M Total Supply 279,427,265.0 279,427,265.0 279,427,265.0

The current Market Cap of Exiom is $ 4.65M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 215.45. The circulating supply of XEQM is 279.42M, with a total supply of 279427265.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.65M.