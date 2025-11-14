EXIM Token is the utility token of Coimex, a blockchain-based platform focused on revolutionizing global trade by providing decentralized financial infrastructure for importers and exporters. The project tokenizes real-world commodities such as agricultural products and enables transparent, secure, and efficient transactions. EXIM is used for staking, transaction fee discounts, and governance within the ecosystem. The platform integrates smart contract-based escrow services, on-chain reputation systems, and DeFi tools to support global SMEs in trade finance and risk mitigation.