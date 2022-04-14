Discover key insights into ExchangeArt (ART), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

ExchangeArt (ART) Information

ExchangeArt is the largest on-chain art marketplace.

Launched during October 2021 in Solana, it grew to over 27,000 Artists and 50,000 Collectors with over 350,000 Artworks sold and $28M in art sales.

During 2023 it was the first art marketplace to go cross-chain after adding Ethereum support.

It has sponsored Solana Hacker Houses around the world for the past 2 years, and hosted live exhibitions in over 15 cities in 3 different continents.