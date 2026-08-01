EXCELLENCE Price Today

The live EXCELLENCE (EOP) price today is $ 0, with a 0.87% change over the past 24 hours. The current EOP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per EOP.

EXCELLENCE currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 742,566, with a circulating supply of 1.00B EOP. During the last 24 hours, EOP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00104167, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, EOP moved -0.00% in the last hour and -5.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.28.

EXCELLENCE (EOP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 742.57K$ 742.57K $ 742.57K Volume (24H) $ 9.28$ 9.28 $ 9.28 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 742.57K$ 742.57K $ 742.57K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of EXCELLENCE is $ 742.57K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.28. The circulating supply of EOP is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 742.57K.