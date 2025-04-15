Evulus Price (EVU)
The live price of Evulus (EVU) today is 0.00151924 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. EVU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Evulus Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Evulus price change within the day is -20.31%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the EVU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate EVU price information.
During today, the price change of Evulus to USD was $ -0.000387324707700843.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Evulus to USD was $ -0.0002494298.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Evulus to USD was $ -0.0006920355.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Evulus to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000387324707700843
|-20.31%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002494298
|-16.41%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0006920355
|-45.55%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Evulus: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-20.31%
-32.41%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Evulus is a company dedicated to the orientation and education of people about the crypto world, bringing tools and improvements to make the adoption of said technology more flexible.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 EVU to VND
₫38.95483284
|1 EVU to AUD
A$0.0023852068
|1 EVU to GBP
￡0.00113943
|1 EVU to EUR
€0.0013369312
|1 EVU to USD
$0.00151924
|1 EVU to MYR
RM0.0066998484
|1 EVU to TRY
₺0.0578678516
|1 EVU to JPY
¥0.2172057428
|1 EVU to RUB
₽0.1246384496
|1 EVU to INR
₹0.1303052148
|1 EVU to IDR
Rp25.749826646
|1 EVU to KRW
₩2.1672414372
|1 EVU to PHP
₱0.0860953308
|1 EVU to EGP
￡E.0.0774660476
|1 EVU to BRL
R$0.008887554
|1 EVU to CAD
C$0.0020965512
|1 EVU to BDT
৳0.1847547764
|1 EVU to NGN
₦2.4385777012
|1 EVU to UAH
₴0.0626078804
|1 EVU to VES
Bs0.10786604
|1 EVU to PKR
Rs0.4266177844
|1 EVU to KZT
₸0.7867536264
|1 EVU to THB
฿0.050970502
|1 EVU to TWD
NT$0.0492841456
|1 EVU to AED
د.إ0.0055756108
|1 EVU to CHF
Fr0.0012305844
|1 EVU to HKD
HK$0.01177411
|1 EVU to MAD
.د.م0.0141137396
|1 EVU to MXN
$0.0304759544