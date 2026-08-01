Evrmore Price Today

The live Evrmore (EVR) price today is $ 0, with a 0.91% change over the past 24 hours. The current EVR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per EVR.

Evrmore currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 180,927, with a circulating supply of 11.13B EVR. During the last 24 hours, EVR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, EVR moved +0.00% in the last hour and -17.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Evrmore (EVR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 180.93K$ 180.93K $ 180.93K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 180.93K$ 180.93K $ 180.93K Circulation Supply 11.13B 11.13B 11.13B Total Supply 11,132,854,006.26589 11,132,854,006.26589 11,132,854,006.26589

The current Market Cap of Evrmore is $ 180.93K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of EVR is 11.13B, with a total supply of 11132854006.26589. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 180.93K.