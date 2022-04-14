Evolve (EVOLVE) Information

EVOLVE is an on-chain evolution game where your wallet is your identity. Every buyer receives a procedurally generated creature called an EvoBit, born from the first four characters of your wallet address. EvoBits gain experience as you hold, evolve across levels, and respond to burn/sell behavior.

The project blends meme culture, gamified mechanics, and tokenomics, creating a long-term experience instead of just a pump. Every EvoBit is unique, evolves over time, and can eventually battle or form teams — all based on what your wallet does on-chain.