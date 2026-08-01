Evmos Price Today

The live Evmos (EVMOS) price today is $ 0, with a 0.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current EVMOS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per EVMOS.

Evmos currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 224,302, with a circulating supply of 512.69M EVMOS. During the last 24 hours, EVMOS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 6.84, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, EVMOS moved -- in the last hour and +0.13% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 10.76.

Evmos (EVMOS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 224.30K$ 224.30K $ 224.30K Volume (24H) $ 10.76$ 10.76 $ 10.76 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 437.50K$ 437.50K $ 437.50K Circulation Supply 512.69M 512.69M 512.69M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Evmos is $ 224.30K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 10.76. The circulating supply of EVMOS is 512.69M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 437.50K.