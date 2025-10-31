EVIVO Token (EVIVO) Price Information (USD)

EVIVO Token (EVIVO) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, EVIVO traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. EVIVO's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, EVIVO has changed by -0.44% over the past hour, -8.10% over 24 hours, and -4.02% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

EVIVO Token (EVIVO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 26.09K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 34.75K Circulation Supply 750.39M Total Supply 999,624,018.027891

The current Market Cap of EVIVO Token is $ 26.09K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of EVIVO is 750.39M, with a total supply of 999624018.027891. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 34.75K.