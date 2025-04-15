Evin Token Price (EVIN)
The live price of Evin Token (EVIN) today is 0.00542336 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.13K USD. EVIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Evin Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Evin Token price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 945.00K USD
During today, the price change of Evin Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Evin Token to USD was $ -0.0001001976.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Evin Token to USD was $ -0.0039673998.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Evin Token to USD was $ -0.035573494291425765.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001001976
|-1.84%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0039673998
|-73.15%
|90 Days
|$ -0.035573494291425765
|-86.77%
Discover the latest price analysis of Evin Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-1.84%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Evin Token is focused on developing innovative AI-based solutions to promote a healthy lifestyle. Our project aims to combine the power of artificial intelligence with blockchain technology to offer users tools that enhance both their physical and mental well-being. Our first product, the Evin Telegram Airdrop Bot, is launching this week, designed to engage our community and reward active participation. We are also in the development phase of an AI-based Healthy Life Assistant Mobile App, scheduled for launch in Q4 2024. This app will provide personalized health advice, reminders for healthy habits, and opportunities to earn tokens through activities like walking, further incentivizing users to maintain a healthy lifestyle. By leveraging AI and community-driven incentives, Evin Token seeks to create a comprehensive ecosystem that supports and rewards a healthier life.
