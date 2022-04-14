Everyworld (EVERY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Everyworld (EVERY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Everyworld (EVERY) Information Everyworld is a global web3 jackpot that rewards people for their time and attention through a rewarded ads protocol. Users can enter the jackpot when they engage with digital content, and payouts from the jackpot are split evenly between the winner and environmental conservation organizations through Everyworld’s dual-incentive mechanism. This is a new way to capitalize social change that combines the thrill of winning payouts with the power of pooling donations, leveraging the community-driven power of blockchain technology. Official Website: https://www.everyworld.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.everyworld.com/ Buy EVERY Now!

Everyworld (EVERY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Everyworld (EVERY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 700.22K $ 700.22K $ 700.22K Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 2.49B $ 2.49B $ 2.49B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.82M $ 2.82M $ 2.82M All-Time High: $ 0.076885 $ 0.076885 $ 0.076885 All-Time Low: $ 0.00023578 $ 0.00023578 $ 0.00023578 Current Price: $ 0.00028165 $ 0.00028165 $ 0.00028165 Learn more about Everyworld (EVERY) price

Everyworld (EVERY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Everyworld (EVERY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EVERY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EVERY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EVERY's tokenomics, explore EVERY token's live price!

