Everything Price Today

The live Everything (EV) price today is $ 0, with a 0.57% change over the past 24 hours. The current EV to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per EV.

Everything currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 21,089,924, with a circulating supply of 99.85B EV. During the last 24 hours, EV traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00175131, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, EV moved -0.67% in the last hour and -1.72% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 33.52K.

Everything (EV) Market Information

Market Cap $ 21.09M$ 21.09M $ 21.09M Volume (24H) $ 33.52K$ 33.52K $ 33.52K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 21.09M$ 21.09M $ 21.09M Circulation Supply 99.85B 99.85B 99.85B Total Supply 99,852,341,477.24026 99,852,341,477.24026 99,852,341,477.24026

The current Market Cap of Everything is $ 21.09M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 33.52K. The circulating supply of EV is 99.85B, with a total supply of 99852341477.24026. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.09M.