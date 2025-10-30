EVANA (EVANA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00000948 $ 0.00000948 $ 0.00000948 24H Low $ 0.00001052 $ 0.00001052 $ 0.00001052 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00000948$ 0.00000948 $ 0.00000948 24H High $ 0.00001052$ 0.00001052 $ 0.00001052 All Time High $ 0.00008186$ 0.00008186 $ 0.00008186 Lowest Price $ 0.0000081$ 0.0000081 $ 0.0000081 Price Change (1H) -3.41% Price Change (1D) -7.71% Price Change (7D) -3.84% Price Change (7D) -3.84%

EVANA (EVANA) real-time price is $0.00000943. Over the past 24 hours, EVANA traded between a low of $ 0.00000948 and a high of $ 0.00001052, showing active market volatility. EVANA's all-time high price is $ 0.00008186, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0000081.

In terms of short-term performance, EVANA has changed by -3.41% over the past hour, -7.71% over 24 hours, and -3.84% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

EVANA (EVANA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 94.29K$ 94.29K $ 94.29K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 94.29K$ 94.29K $ 94.29K Circulation Supply 10.00B 10.00B 10.00B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of EVANA is $ 94.29K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of EVANA is 10.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 94.29K.