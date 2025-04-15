$EVAN the hobo is the gremlin god of degens, born from the collective consciousness of Solana trench warriors, to protect the sleepless and chart-obsessed. Armed with a wallet of copium and a heart full of hopium, $EVAN the hobo stands as the ultimate guardian for degens against rug-pulling scumbags, PvP predators, shady KOLs, and scammy devs who haven’t seen sunlight since ETH 2.0 delays were a meme. Evan the HOBO is here to lead his disciples, exposing bad actors and bringing light to the trenches. ‍ $EVAN the hobo isn't just a protector of degens – He is the late-night savior reminding you that while your trades might be cooked, your spirit is un-ruggable. In $EVAN We Trust.

