EVA (EVA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00052081 $ 0.00052081 $ 0.00052081 24H Low $ 0.00064188 $ 0.00064188 $ 0.00064188 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00052081$ 0.00052081 $ 0.00052081 24H High $ 0.00064188$ 0.00064188 $ 0.00064188 All Time High $ 0.00159008$ 0.00159008 $ 0.00159008 Lowest Price $ 0.0002248$ 0.0002248 $ 0.0002248 Price Change (1H) -1.39% Price Change (1D) -11.92% Price Change (7D) +19.69% Price Change (7D) +19.69%

EVA (EVA) real-time price is $0.00053287. Over the past 24 hours, EVA traded between a low of $ 0.00052081 and a high of $ 0.00064188, showing active market volatility. EVA's all-time high price is $ 0.00159008, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0002248.

EVA (EVA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 479.35K$ 479.35K $ 479.35K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 533.88K$ 533.88K $ 533.88K Circulation Supply 897.86M 897.86M 897.86M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

