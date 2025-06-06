Euphoria - AI-Powered Meme Token Launcher on Telegram Euphoria isn’t just another token—it’s a community for meme lovers, hype seekers, and people who love risk. With AI and our easy Telegram token launcher, creating your own token has never been simpler! Why Euphoria? Our platform helps you launch tokens and bundles easily on Uniswap V2, Uniswap V3, and Solana with AI support at every step. We make token creation simple, fast, and community-focused. Key Features 🔸 AI-Driven Token Launches: Easily deploy tokens on Uniswap V2/V3 and Solana with AI handling the tricky stuff. 🔸 Uniswap V2 Bundles: Get everything you need for a smooth launch—LP lock, tax contracts, and AI support. 🔸 Solana Launches: PumpFun bundles with custom tickers and social media integration powered by AI. 🔸 Uniswap V3: Launch without upfront liquidity—dynamic LP generated by real user activity. 🔸 AI Chatbot: Launch right from Telegram, with AI-generated memes and tips to engage your community. 🔸 LP Rewards: Earn LP rewards and let $EUPH fuel buybacks and liquidity. 🔸 Self-Learning AI: Our AI gets smarter with every launch, optimizing for what memes really work.

