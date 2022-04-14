ETHPad (ETHPAD) Tokenomics

ETHPad (ETHPAD) Information

The team behind the record-breaking BSCPad and TronPad are bringing their full expertise, marketing power and superior IDO infrastructure to the Ethereum blockchain.

ETHPad will give our team full control of cross-platform launches, enabling liquidity sniping bot protection, our cross-chain bridge and proven staking systems

Inspired by EIP-1559, ETHPad will have several deflationary triggers tied to selling, staking and IDO participation.

Official Website:
https://Ethpad.network

ETHPad (ETHPAD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for ETHPad (ETHPAD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 160.48K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 137.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 1.17M
All-Time High:
$ 0.194687
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00064245
Current Price:
$ 0.00117139
ETHPad (ETHPAD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of ETHPad (ETHPAD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of ETHPAD tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many ETHPAD tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

