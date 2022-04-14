Ethix (ETHIX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Ethix (ETHIX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Ethix (ETHIX) Information Ethic Hub is a transnational decentralised Crowd-Lending platform that directly connects investors from around the world with groups of unbanked agricultural producers. We are the only platform that charges commissions only in case of success, that is, once the loan has been paid. Unlike other platforms, our risk assessment is carried out by people who personally know the borrower (Ethic partner/project collector). Official Website: https://www.ethichub.com/en Whitepaper: https://docs-ethix.ethichub.com/v/english/

Ethix (ETHIX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ethix (ETHIX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 15.78M Total Supply: $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 70.50M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 22.39M All-Time High: $ 1.037 All-Time Low: $ 0.05623 Current Price: $ 0.223895

Ethix (ETHIX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ethix (ETHIX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ETHIX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ETHIX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

